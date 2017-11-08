Taylor Swift's Squad Believes The Singer's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn 'Could Definitely Be The One'!

Taylor Swift has kept her romance with Joe Alwyn out of the spotlight, but it seems the love birds are really serious about each other!

In fact, according to a Swift insider, many of the Gorgeous singer's friends are convinced that the British actor could be the one. Oooh, go on!!

While chatting with People, the Taylor tipster dished:

"It's a great relationship that everyone hopes will last. Joe could definitely be the one."

Awwwww.

In case you forgot, back in May, it was confirmed that T.Swizzle had already been dating the Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk actor for months. Unlike Taylor's past romances, the blonde hitmaker chose to keep this love story to herself as she and Joe have enjoyed low-key dates in the United Kingdom and at her homes in New York, Nashville, and Los Angeles.

On the twosome's under-the-wraps relationship, the confidant continued:

"Their relationship is very different from Taylor's past ones. They much prefer having dinner parties at home with friends than going out. Just like Taylor, Joe is a homebody. He loves being an actor but doesn't like the celebrity part of it. It's pretty special to find someone you're on the same page with."

Well, Joe better get used to the celebrity part of being with TayTay as she's already seemingly penned three songs about him — including Gorgeous, Call It What You Want, and …Ready For It? — on her new album, Reputation. LOLz.

Anywho, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for any engagement rumors involving these two. As always, be sure to stay tuned!!

