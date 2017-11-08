The Duffer Brothers Initially Planned To Kill Off Eleven In Season One Of Stranger Things — *GASP*!

By now, you're probably episodes deep into the second season of Stranger Things.

Well, be sure to send Netflix a thank you note, as there wasn't originally going to be a second chapter to the beloved drama. In fact, the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, recently admitted they originally pitched Stranger Things to be a limited series. Oh, and Eleven (played by the brilliant Millie Bobby Brown) was supposed to DIE at the very end.

*Gasp* During a recent Q&A at Chapman University, Ross Duffer explained:

"Maybe I shouldn't say this because I like to pretend that it was all planned out, but it was originally pitched as a limited series. So it was like, Eleven was gonna sacrifice herself and save the world and then that was gonna be it, because there was a moment where limited series were a big deal."

However, it seems Netflix saw the potential in making Stranger Things a series and insisted that they expand the project. Ross continued:

"This is where the business side comes in. When we started pitching it it was like 'we don't make money off of limited series.' And I remember when we went into Netflix and we pitched this they were like 'well, we like this but how could it keep going?' And you're just sort of riffing in the moment and we were like 'well Will's back from this other dimension and he's not doing very well.' And they were like 'great!'"

If Netflix was a person we'd give them a big Snow Ball kiss.

Not to mention, the show is currently slated to run for at least two more seasons. So we'll get more Upside-Down induced drama in the coming years! Phew!

