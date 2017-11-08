This is… not usually something we hear on network television.
But hearing the n-word in Tuesday's episode of This Is Us is what made the story so powerful — at least according to the fans!
This week's hour chronicled Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) fight to legally adopt their African-American son Randall (Sterling K. Brown).
Related: Mandy Reveals How She Caught Her Fiancé's Eye!
In the show's usual nature of exploring real world issues, The Most Disappointed Man touched on race and discrimination in the judicial system circa 1981. [These are spoilers!]
The Pearsons were expecting a breezy court proceeding to make the Big Three official, but were caught off guard when the judge (Delroy Lindo) didn't think that two white parents should be raising a black child. He told the white couple:
"I don't believe that child belongs in your home. That child belongs with a black family Mr. and Mrs. Pearson. How else will he see himself? Understand who he is?"
Judge Bradley evoked even more emotion by using the n-word without censorship. He later explained to Jack and Rebecca:
"I never understood what my blackness meant until a white man called me a n*****."
Damn, NBC!
Related: Kellogg's Changing Corn Pops Box After Being Accused Of 'Racism'
The cast live tweeted the bombshell line, and even teased the audience with information alluding to the judge's own prejudices. Moore and Brown shared on Twitter:
The Pearsons ended up successfully adopting Randall with the help of a different judge, but not before Rebecca penned a strongly-worded letter to Judge Bradley, signing it as "Randall's mother."
Still, the judge's refusal to rule the adoption into law stuck with many fans — some of whom understood where he came from. See what viewers had to say about the thought-provoking episode (below).
Sry, Judge Bradley. Big Three 4 lyfe!
[Image via NBC.]
Tags: controversy, delroy lindo, mandy moore, milo ventimiglia, nbc, social issues, sterling k. brown, this is us, tv news, twitter