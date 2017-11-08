Home Videos Photos Shop
Tia Mowry Is Pregnant With Her Second Child — See The Adorable Post!

11/08/2017 4:41 PM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberPregnancy TalkTia MowryInstagram

no title

Baby, baby!

Tia Mowry revealed she's pregnant with her second child in a belly-baring Instagram post!

The Sister, Sister alum made the announcement on Wednesday, sharing a picture of her husband Cory Hardrict and first child Cree Taylor Hardrict kissing her burgeoning baby bump.

Video: Adam Levine Confirms Behati Prinsloo Is Pregnant With A…

The couple tied the knot in April 2008 and had little Cree in June 2011.

Now, the actress can't wait to welcome the fourth member of her family, as she captioned the post with four hearts for each family member.

Adorable! See the sweet post (below)!

❤️❤️❤️❤️A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:20am PST

[Image via Instagram.]

