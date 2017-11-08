World, Meet Danica Roem — Virginia's First Openly Transgender Elected Official!

History has been made!!

On Tuesday, transgender woman Danica Roem defeated Republican Robert G. Marshall in a political race for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. This election win is so major since Marshall was the one who introduced the controversial "bathroom bill" in Virginia.

Not to mention, the 33-year-old former journalist is the first openly transgender person to be elected and seated in a state legislature. You go, girl!

Roem's victory over Marshall must feel pretty good as the 73-year-old has proposed several anti-LGBTQ pieces of legislation. In fact, the 13-term incumbent previously dubbed himself the state's "chief homophobe." Oh, and during his tenure with the House of Delegates, Robert proposed that openly gay people should be banned from serving in the Virginia National Guard AND was the primary sponsor for the state's amendment banning same-sex marriage.

Boy, bye!!

Marshall proved that he truly is a bigot when he refused to debate Roem prior to Election Day and often referred to her with male pronouns. Smh.

Thankfully, Danica never sunk to Robert's level as she focused her campaign on jobs, schools, and northern Virginia's traffic congestion. On her classy campaign, Roem told The Washington Post:

"Discrimination is a disqualifier. This is about the people of the 13th District disregarding fear tactics, disregarding phobias … where we celebrate you because of who you are, not despite it."

Hear! Hear!

However, Danica wasn't the only Democrat elected to the state's House of Delegates, as former news anchor Chris Hurst was elected to Virginia's 12th District. In case you forgot, Hurst tragically lost his girlfriend after she was shot live on television in 2015. After the tragedy, Hurst left his post and decided to focus on a career in politics.

Looks like we have some up-and-comers to keep our eyes on! Congratulations to both Danica and Chris!!

[Image via Virginia's List/Twitter.]

Tags: chris hurst, danica roem, inspiration, lgbt, politik, robert g. marshall, transgender