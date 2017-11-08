Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith DIDN'T Donate $5 Million To Pay Tyrese Gibson's Legal Bills After All!

Tyrese Gibson can't keep anything on the DL!

Earlier this week, the Fast & Furious actor claimed Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith donated $5 million to help him dig himself out of the financial hole from his custody case — so long as he stopped talking about it on social media.

Apparently, Tyrese thought the Smiths' secret donation wasn't subject to their request that he "get off and stay off the Internet," because he shared the news on Instagram.

Knowing how little Will and Jada like putting their personal business put out there, it's no surprise the couple is now denying ever footing Ty's legal bills!

Sources close to the Smiths tell TMZ that the couple did not give Tyrese any money at all, and are extremely worried the actor is having some sort of a breakdown. (AKA an inability to stay off the damn internet, per their agreement.)

Will and Jada have been friends with the embattled actor for years. But if he continues to prove he can't keep a secret, we don't think they'll be helping him out as much in the future.

We, on the other hand, LOVE that he treats his IG like a personal diary. Don't stop, Ty!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: business blitz, fast and furious, instagram, jada pinkett smith, tyrese gibson, will smith