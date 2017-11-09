Caitlyn Jenner Confirms She Hasn't Spoken To Khloé Kardashian In TWO Years!!

Caitlyn Jenner's estrangement from the Kardashians is VERY MUCH real.

The I Am Cait star once again brought up the KUWTK brood and their falling out while appearing on Piers Morgan's Life Stories. As we previously reported, earlier this week, the retired Olympian expressed her devastation over the way Kris Jenner's Kardashian kids have "bashed" her.

The reality TV vet elaborated on the feud as she told Morgan that she "doesn't talk to any of [the Kardashians] anymore." In fact, it's been two years since she's spoken to Khloé Kardashian. Jenner confessed:

"I don't talk about that side of the family, I spent 23 years of my life with those kids it's difficult to talk about it, terribly terribly sad… I've lost all relationship with them, yes, I don't talk to any of them anymore."

Oof. Thankfully, the 68-year-old has managed to maintain a solid relationship with her biological daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Still, since the youngest Jenners have remained close with their half-siblings and momager, Caitlyn has had awkward reunions with the powerhouse fam.

On running into the KarJenners at Kenny J's birthday bash, the American athlete spilled:

"Actually, it was Kendall's birthday party a couple of days ago and I went to the party and I hadn't talked to any of the kids on that side. [I haven't talked to] Kris [in] probably a year, Kim probably nine months, Khloe two years - but she wasn't there - and Kourtney I haven't talked to her either."

We can't say we're surprised to learn that the Kardashians have stopped speaking to Cait. We mean, KoKo and Caitlyn first started feuding back in 2015 when Jenner suggested in Vanity Fair that Kris wasn't supportive of her decision to transition. Yikes.

However, we doubt Caitlyn's eager to rebuild her relationship with the Kardashians as she keeps shading them in public. We're sure this drama will play out during the upcoming season of KUWTK.

