Eddie Huang Details The Sexual Assault He Experienced When He Was Only 14: 'I Just Feel Powerless To The Memory'

For a piece written for New York Magazine's The Cut, Eddie Huang came to terms with a sexual assault he experienced over 20 years ago when he was only 14. According to Huang, who inspired ABC's Fresh Off The Boat and hosts Viceland's Huang's World, the incident took place while he was on a Baptist church ski trip.

In the article, the 35-year-old shared the misconduct occurred after a chaperone appeared at his bunkhouse in the middle of the night and asked to use the shower. The encounter grew darker as Eddie recalled:

"I just feel powerless to the memory. Him taking his time with the shower, steaming up the room, then coming out with his dick hanging out… He took out a Bible and started to read scripture with his dick hard. My chest started to tighten and I couldn't breathe, fearful for what would happen next. The panic turned to outrage and ultimately humiliation."

Initially, a young Eddie considered fighting the predatory chaperone, but decided against it since the man was "three times" his size. And, even though Huang had a friend in the room who also witnessed the incident, he decided against reporting him. He added:

"Even if I told somebody, there was nothing they could give back to make me whole again. Finally, after more than 15 minutes, he packed his dick and left."

Over the years, the industry vet only told a handful of people about the misconduct. However, amid Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein's respective scandals, Eddie decided it was time to speak out. The celebrated author concluded:

"A Band-Aid had been ripped off and a memory triggered that I had deliberately locked away. All of the emotions came rushing back… I'm not just a kid some pedophile read Psalms to. And if someone sexually assaulted you, it isn't who you are either. We have a fucking choice. We can't always control what people do to us, but we do have the power to define it. When I look back, nothing was actually taken. I was hijacked, but I fought my way back and arrived as the man I'm supposed to be."

Well said. Thank you for sharing your truth, Eddie!

