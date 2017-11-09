Jeremy Piven Accused Of Sexual Assault By A Third Woman

Jeremy Piven "unequivocally" denied the accusations that he groped Ariane Bellamar, but now another woman has come forward to reveal she was allegedly sexually assaulted by him.

Tiffany Bacon Scourby told People she "never thought about saying anything," but his denial inspired her to speak up.

The Washington D.C. advertising exec said about Ariane's allegations:

"I 100 percent believe she's being honest… It couldn't have just happened to me and couldn't have just happened to her."

Revealing she met him at a club in New York City back in October 2003, Tiffany shared how they hit it off:

"He was very nice to me,. He mentioned he was going to [tape an appearance on] Late Night with Conan O'Brien the next day and gave me his number and asked me to go with him as his guest."

"Nothing happened" that night, but the next morning she met him at his hotel room where she was assaulted.

"I remember I was wearing this white ribbed turtle neck and brown slacks — business attire — and I was sitting right next to him on the couch. We were talking for about five minutes and he said he was waiting for his [publicist] to come with us… He jumped on top of me. I tried to push him off and he forced me to the ground."

Tiffany claims he started rubbing his exposed genitals against her body as she remained clothed. He then "held down" her hands and ejaculated "all over my white turtleneck."

"I pushed him off of me and ran down the short hallway to get to the door. I rubbed my chest against the wall to get his [semen] off of my sweater. I ran outside and hailed a cab and I just burst into tears. I cried the entire way back to my hotel."

The exec adds she told a friend about the incident after it happened, and the friend corroborated her story to People.

​As we previously reported, actress Cassidy Freeman also slammed the actor's "predatory behavior" for an incident that happened when she was "far too young."

This makes Tiffany the third woman to come forward with claims about Jeremy. We applaud her bravery for speaking out!!

In response to her allegations though, the Entourage star denied her account, telling People:

"Let me be absolutely clear, this simply did not happen. I would never force myself on a woman, ever. I cannot speak as to why a person would create a story like this."

And his rep shared that if the 52-year-old took a polygraph test it "would have clearly proven this allegation to be entirely fabricated, a complete lie. He's now looking at legal options."

We'll continue to keep you updated.

