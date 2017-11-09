Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez T.Swift Charlie Sheen Mariah Kourtney K. PerezTV
Home >> Jimmy Kimmel, Blake Shelton, Little Big Town, CMA Awards, Late Night TV, Viral: News >> Jimmy Kimmel Rounds Up The Biggest Country Music Stars For The Third Edition Of Mean Tweets: Country Music — WATCH!

Jimmy Kimmel Rounds Up The Biggest Country Music Stars For The Third Edition Of Mean Tweets: Country Music — WATCH!

11/09/2017 10:20 AM ET | Filed under: Jimmy KimmelBlake SheltonLittle Big TownCMA AwardsLate Night TVViral: News

We gave you a preview yesterday, but now the full Mean Tweets: Country Edition 3 is here!

Related: CMA Awards 2017 — All The Red Carpet Pics!

On Wednesday night as all of country music gathered in Nashville for the CMA Awards, Jimmy Kimmel rounded up some of the industry's biggest stars to read some of the terrible things people online have to say about them.

Stars like Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, and more all sucked it up to hilariously face their critics in the video (above)!!

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

CMA Awards 2017: All The Performance Fashion!
CMA Awards 2017: The Worst Dressed List
CMA Awards 2017: The Best Dressed List
CMA Awards 2017: Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
CMA Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
These Nightmare Bachelorette Party Stories Are Just Awful!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Caitlyn Jenner Confirms She Hasn't Spoken To Khloé Kardashian In TWO Years!!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: From Harvey Weinstein to Shakira, the celebrities with offshore interests
See All Comments