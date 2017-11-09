Jimmy Kimmel Rounds Up The Biggest Country Music Stars For The Third Edition Of Mean Tweets: Country Music — WATCH!

We gave you a preview yesterday, but now the full Mean Tweets: Country Edition 3 is here!

On Wednesday night as all of country music gathered in Nashville for the CMA Awards, Jimmy Kimmel rounded up some of the industry's biggest stars to read some of the terrible things people online have to say about them.

Stars like Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, and more all sucked it up to hilariously face their critics in the video (above)!!

