Listen To This: Steadfast!

This is so beautiful! And haunting!

Sufjan Stevens has teamed up with world-renown composers Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly and James McAlister's for a new joint project, an album inspired by the universe.

Alt rock meets contemporary music with some baroque touches all join together for a compelling listen!

Mercury, in particular, is dark and dreamy and a must listen!

