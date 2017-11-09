Home Videos Photos Shop
Listen To This: Steadfast!

11/09/2017

This is so beautiful! And haunting!

Sufjan Stevens has teamed up with world-renown composers Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly and James McAlister's for a new joint project, an album inspired by the universe.

Alt rock meets contemporary music with some baroque touches all join together for a compelling listen!

Mercury, in particular, is dark and dreamy and a must listen!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Sufjan Stevens!

