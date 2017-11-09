What would Superman think about this??

Back in October, The New York Times wrote about a secret sisterhood who've been accused of branding, starving, and beating members -- especially when they don't recruit "slaves" for their organization. Whoa.

Related: Charlie Sheen Accused Of Raping Corey Haim

The group, which is referred to as DOS, is allegedly for the highest ranking females in the self-help group NXIVM. NXIVM may seem like an average self-help organization, but to those who've escaped the organization, it's a cult where members have been brainwashed to follow founder Keith Rainere and his teachings.

In fact, as we previously reported, Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg has spoken out against the group as they've allegedly brainwashed her daughter, India. To make matters worse, it's since been revealed that an "Emmy Award-winning actress" is a "key recruiter" for DOS.

While early reports didn't name the actress, DailyMail.com has revealed that Smallville actress Allison Mack is

[Image via Instagram.]