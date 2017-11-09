Sorry, Kourtney Kardashian — Scott Disick Is 'Telling Friends He's In Love' With Sofia Richie

Home Videos Photos Shop
11/09/2017

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick

Love is in the air for Scott Disick and Sofia Richie!

Even though the couple has only been together for two months, it seems things are already pretty serious as the 34-year-old reality star is "telling friends that he's in love" with the young model!

According to Us Weekly:

"Scott is telling friends that he's in love with her. They are still going very strong."

Related: Tyga Calls Out Scott For Still Being On Dating App

And the feeling is mutual for the 19-year-old:

"She is so into Scott. She has been for a while."

As we've all seen, the pair has been traveling the world together at a record pace — and that's exactly how they like it:

"It's easier for them to exist in their bubble while traveling."

So how does Kourtney Kardashian & ko. feel about the budding pair?? Apparently, the whole KUWTK krew is "happy for Scott because he's moving on":

"If it's good for them, then they're supportive."

We'll see where this goes from here!

[Image via Instagram.]

