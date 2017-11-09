Smallville Alum Allison Mack Accused Of Being A Sex Cult Leader's Right Hand Woman — Details Here!

What would Superman think about this??

Back in October, The New York Times wrote about a secret sisterhood who've been accused of branding, starving, and beating members — especially when they don't recruit "slaves" for their organization. Whoa.

The group, which is referred to as DOS, is allegedly for the highest ranking females in the self-help group NXIVM. NXIVM may seem like an average self-help organization, but to those who've escaped the organization, it's a cult where members have been brainwashed to follow founder Keith Rainere and his teachings.

In fact, as we previously reported, Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg has spoken out against the group as they've allegedly brainwashed her daughter, India. To make matters worse, it's since been revealed that an "Emmy Award-winning actress" is a "key recruiter" for DOS.

While early reports didn't name the actress, DailyMail.com has revealed that Smallville actress Allison Mack is the powerhouse aiding Rainere. Frank Parlato, a former spokesperson for the group, has also gone into detail about Mack's role in the controversial organization.

Per The Frank Report, Parlato claims Allison created DOS in an attempt to birth an international organization that'd be a "force for good and a female force against evil." However, the sorority is riddled with twisted hazing rituals as only the most loyal NXIVM female members are allowed to apply for DOS. To qualify, applicants must turn over any damning material — such as bank statement and/or pornographic material.

Although the organization claims they collect this material to prove "trust" among the women, ex-members allege the higher ups use this information to keep them quiet. Supposedly, DOS works as a master-slave hierarchy, with Rainere and Mack at the top.

Now, despite being Keith's immediate subordinated, Allison allegedly has many slaves of her own in the group. It's said the women involved are kept on a 500 to 800 calorie a day diet since the leader feels fat "interferes" with his energy levels. Not to mention, Mack introduced corporeal punishment to the group in order ensure fast responses from "slaves."

Once female participants are deemed worthy, they are forced to strip at an initiation ceremony and are then branded with a symbol featuring Rainere and Mack's initials. There's a sex component to this group as Keith has allegedly created his own harem.

The report states:

"[Mack] has assumed the top position in the harem… Miss Mack has proven capable in the recruitment department replacing many aging harem members with younger, more nubile women."

Man, oh man. NXIVM has certainly downplayed Parlato's outlandish allegations as they've noted previously in a statement:

"The allegations relayed in the story are built upon sources, some of which are under criminal investigation or already indicted, who act as a coordinated group. We will explore any and all legal remedies to correct these lies."

In case you were unaware, Frank has been wrapped up in a legal battle with Raniere and two other members as they've claimed Parlato has defrauded them.

Nonetheless, the TV starlet hasn't denied her association with the group as she has openly talked about her work with Raniere on her personal website. Huh.

Hopefully, the truth about this organization comes to light sooner rather than later!!

