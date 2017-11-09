Stranger Things' Sadie Sink Clarifies Unscripted Kiss Situation After Duffer Brothers Reveal It Was Only Added Because She Was 'So Freaked' By The Idea!

Mad Max doesn't want you to be mad about her Snow Ball smooch!

A gaggle of Stranger Things fans grew upset over 15-year-old Sadie Sink's kiss with Caleb McLaughlin in the season finale when it was revealed she was extremely uncomfortable with the idea.

On Netflix's aftershow Beyond Stranger Things, co-creator Ross Duffer admitted Sink was "so freaked" by the lip lock in the season two finale episode, which was apparently only added to the script when the team saw how "stressed out" she was by the thought of it!

After the admission drew the ire of the sci-fi phenomenon's protective fandom, the young actress was forced to speak out on the controversial kiss — and she's telling people it actually wasn't that big of a deal!

The young starlet told The Wrap she "wouldn't have done" the kiss — which she said was the first for both her and 16-year-old McLaughlin — if she didn't feel comfortable with it, explaining:

"I mean, of course I was nervous because it's a first kiss, right? But I never objected to [it] or felt pushed into anything."

Explaining that the kiss what important to the characters and how the season ended, the actress added that she always felt protected with the Duffer Brothers at the helm:

"I always felt comfortable and the Duffer Brothers, they do the best job. And always create a comfortable space. And if I felt uncomfortable with anything, I wouldn't have done it."

As it turns out, Sink was "really comfortable" with McLaughlin even before joining the cast of the Netflix hit, as both kid actors knew each other from living in New York City.

We're not sure fans will settle with that clarification, given Sink's initial account of the smootch sitch was a bit more concerning. During the episode of Beyond Stranger Things that ignited kissing concerns, Sink revealed "the kiss was not written in the script" of the school dance scene, explaining:

"I get there, the first day of Snow Ball….. One of you, I think it was you Ross, you say, ‘Oh, Sadie, you ready for the kiss?' I'm like, ‘What! No! That's not in the script. That's not happening.. So the whole day I was like stressed out, I was like ‘Oh my god, wait, am I gonna have to…'"

Butterflies or not, they really did sneak it up on her…

Fans were particularly outraged that Ross joked that the kiss was Sink's "fault" because of her reaction. Ugh…

Do YOU think the kiss is concerning or NBD? Ch-ch-check out the scene in question (below). [Spoilers: two other characters share smooth as well!]

We'd like to think the Duffers are as innocent as they come, but now's particularly not the best time for young actresses to be ambushed with unscripted kisses. Let's hope the visionaries wake up from their ‘80s daydream for a second to gauge the temperature of the industry around them.

