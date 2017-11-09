Home Videos Photos Shop
Taylor Swift Put On Blast For Being A Diva Prior To Reputation's Release!

Taylor Swift is a diva

We're sure Taylor Swift isn't happy about this report.

According to The Sun's Dan Wooton, the blonde hitmaker has been making a number of diva-esque demands as she prepares for her Reputation promo tour. Reportedly, the Gorgeous singer created "extraordinary circumstances" surrounding the release of her sixth studio album.

Specifically, Miz Swift allegedly demanded full editorial control on any interviews she planned to give to publications. Oh man!!

Sources supported this diva accusation as some have alleged that Taylor has "become overbearingly protective of her image." Per the report, T.Swizzle is taking a page from Beyoncé's celebrity playbook. In case you were unaware, Queen Bey stays famously illusive when it comes to publicity.

The tipsters told the publication:

"Taylor has become overbearingly protective of her image. She doesn't feel like she needs to do interviews to sell albums any more."

Although not all Swift insiders support this claim as confidants have defended that Taylor wouldn't follow in Beyoncé's footsteps since they're such different artists. Huh.

Still this isn't the first time that Joe Alwyn's lady has been accused of being difficult. In fact, last year, a tabloid claimed that Taylor "makes demands just for the sake of it." Whomp, whomp.

We're certain Swift's team will have a response to THIS unsavory story soon…

