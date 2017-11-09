Home Videos Photos Shop
Taylor Swift Fans Who Ordered Reputation Via UPS Will Also Receive Three Free Digital Copies — Which Could Count Toward Her Album Sales!

11/09/2017 9:53 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteTaylor SwiftBusiness Blitz

Did Taylor Swift find a loophole in upping her album sales?

We've now learned that fans who pre-ordered a physical copy of Reputation through her partnership with UPS will also receive three bonus digital copies of the album to keep or share with family and friends.

The part that seems a little shady is that the downloads are available through the Gorgeous singer's merch store — meaning her team could likely include these numbers in album sales.

The album plus tour ticket bundles are good to go with Billboard, but it's hard to say if there are official rules about gifted digital copies with physical album purchases. Hmmm.

Ch-ch-check out some of the responses to the last minute announcement (below)!

Do U think this is sketchy?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

