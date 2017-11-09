Taylor Swift Fans Who Ordered Reputation Via UPS Will Also Receive Three Free Digital Copies — Which Could Count Toward Her Album Sales!

Did Taylor Swift find a loophole in upping her album sales?

We've now learned that fans who pre-ordered a physical copy of Reputation through her partnership with UPS will also receive three bonus digital copies of the album to keep or share with family and friends.

The part that seems a little shady is that the downloads are available through the Gorgeous singer's merch store — meaning her team could likely include these numbers in album sales.

The album plus tour ticket bundles are good to go with Billboard, but it's hard to say if there are official rules about gifted digital copies with physical album purchases. Hmmm.

Ch-ch-check out some of the responses to the last minute announcement (below)!

Pre-orders of physical copies of #Reputation from UPS will feature 3 digital copies of the album, available on Friday. pic.twitter.com/LGKUs7419k

— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) November 8, 2017

Giving away two codes to the digital album download that I got from the UPS preorder today - RT & fav if you genuinely cannot afford to purchase an album and I will pick two winners tomorrow morning! #Reputation @taylorswift13

— Shannon | TS Pitt (@EnchantedTS13) November 9, 2017

OMG UPS EXPANDED MY SHIPMENT AND NOW I HAVE THREE EXTRA TAYLOR CDS TO GIFT TO YOU GUYS ON ITUNES. I WAS SO NOT EXPECTING THIS. FAVE, FOLLOW AND REBLOG FOR A CHANCE TO WIN THEM GUYS. THANK YOU @taylorswift13 and thank you @UPS ! So excited to share w everyone that couldn’t afford!

— ℳiranda Martinez (@GodsPrincess13_) November 9, 2017

Anyone need the Taylor Swift album? UPS jsut sent me 3 digital download codes!

— Katie (@katieamanda424) November 8, 2017

Of course Taylor Swift is trying to cheat the chart system with her UPS deal.

— eb.nw (@DavidNwai) November 9, 2017

giving 3 copies for any UPS purchase, so she gets 4 copies per 1 physical album sold… she’s so desperate for them album sales it’s so embarrassing yikes. if katy had done this she would've been dragged to the pits of hell

— яσмαи (@MonstrousKat) November 9, 2017

Do U think this is sketchy?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

