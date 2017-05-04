Pepsi and Kendall Jenner came under a lot of fire when their new commercial was unveiled! In the ad, the supermodel hands a police officer a can of Pepsi during a peace protest... and everyone cheers! Well, the Internet wasn't having any of it! Pepsi ended up pulling the commercial, and released a statement, saying:



"Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout."