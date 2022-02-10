Bob Saget Cause Of Death Revealed

Authorities are apparently closer to answers in Bob Saget‘s tragic death.

According to a new report published on Wednesday by TMZ, the comedian and actor allegedly died of a brain bleed after some kind of fall or impact to his head.

The outlet claims “sources with direct knowledge” of the events leading to Saget’s death note he had “an obvious bruise” on the back of his head.

Authorities are unsure as to what object Saget may have struck to cause the bruise, but they believe he was not aware of the severity of the apparent injury. Thus, he evidently opted to go to sleep, where he died.

Wow.

Story developing…

[Image via C.Smith/WENN]