Kylie Jenner Slammed For Asking Followers To Donate To Her Makeup Artist's GoFundMe

Kylie Jenner is in the hot seat!

On Thursday, the 23-year-old KUWTK star shared a request on her Instagram Stories for fans to donate to celebrity makeup artist Samuel Rauda’s GoFundMe to help pay for his medical bills. The El Lay-based creator reportedly got into a car accident and underwent a major surgery over a week ago. In the post, per Buzzfeed, Jenner said:

“May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel. Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families [sic] go fund me.”

Related: Kylie Jenner Talks Crying Over Kendall’s Acne Struggle In Drunken Video!

The beauty mogul appeared to have made a $5,000 donation at the time. Now, typically, this would be considered a nice thing to do. However, people on Twitter seemed less than impressed and outraged over how the star allegedly didn’t pay for the expense herself — especially given Kylie’s estimated net worth of more than $900 million. Oh yeah, and the fact she also was the highest-paid celebrity in 2020 with earnings of $590 million, according to Forbes.

Many questioned why she even bothered asking fans for donations, with one person posting:

“I can’t stand Kylie Jenner’s influence. From posting pictures of her closet, with purses worth more than people will see in a lifetime, to her posing with multiple vehicles, while asking people to donate to her friend’s medical fund when she could have paid it quietly? Nah.”

Another added:

“How in the cinnamon toast f**k is Kylie Jenner asking for donations for her make up artist when she’s a goddamn billionaire. Is that broad for real.”

As you may know, the momma of Stormi previously had been dubbed the world’s youngest “self-made” billionaire by Forbes in March 2019, but the magazine later eliminated her from the list. The business publication accused the Kar-Jenner family of inflating the actual value of her company, Kylie Cosmetics. While not exactly a billionaire, she still does make a s**t ton of money. Take a look at all of the memes and critiques about Kylie’s donation request (below):

Kylie Jenner the "self made billionaire " askin people donate tuh… pic.twitter.com/7ixgD8t5j3 — Big Girl Slay ???? (@Biggirlslay) March 21, 2021

It’s the fact that Kylie Jenner owns purses that cost more than her close friends emergency brain surgery and she’s out here begging poor people to donate to his Go Fund Me page……… that doesn’t sit right with me. — leash (@UnLEASHed_395) March 20, 2021

Just seen how Kylie Jenners close friend had a car crash and needed brain surgery so she’s asking her fans to donate to pay for it. $60,000 needed and she only put 5k in herself… A literal billionaire? Great mate she is. — alex (@alex_worboys) March 20, 2021

Kylie Jenner really asked us for money like we made the Forbes list pic.twitter.com/XsvLUn8i6X — Gossip Girl ✨☕️???? (@xoraveen) March 21, 2021

kylie jenner bought her toddler a $15,000 handbag but is asking her fans for money pic.twitter.com/dH4Rua6Imk — kaitlyn (@kaitlynsaloser) March 21, 2021

Kylie Jenner asking people to donate to her makeup artist’s surgery meanwhile her closet looks like this pic.twitter.com/yVERch4xX8 — Kervv ???? (@_kervj) March 21, 2021

we’re in a global pandemic, with record breaking unemployment in the country—and kylie jenner (a ‘self-made BILLIONAIRE’) made a go-fund me page and is asking her fans to donate money for one of her friends’ surgery? pic.twitter.com/qNSPEsaR3M — c i n d y ♎️ (@lilicablossomxo) March 21, 2021

Kylie Jenner: “Hey, guys. I started a GoFundMe account for…“ Twitter: pic.twitter.com/nGa4apkHvG — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) March 21, 2021

Kylie Jenner is asking people to donate for her makeup artist life-saving surgery that cost $60k… meanwhile she got a billion dollar makeup company. I’m STILL trying to understand this. pic.twitter.com/elefgNAsx2 — Jenni Thee FEMALE Libertarian ????????‍???? (@theeliberty) March 21, 2021

The GoFundMe page for Rauda has earned $97,593 with a current goal of $120,000. It was originally set at $60,000. As of right now, Kylie has yet to address the backlash, but we’re super curious about what she will have to say in defense of this latest criticism! We also hope Samuel a speedy recovery, and our hearts go out to his fam during this difficult time.

What do U think, guys? Do U agree Ms. Jenner should foot the bill? Or do U think everyone is overreacting on social media? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Samuel Rauda/Instagram]