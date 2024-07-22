Girl Got Matching Tattoos With A Guy -- Then He GHOSTED Her! And His Reason Was INFURIATING!

Talk about a dating horror story!

As people looking for love, we all long for that crazy whirlwind romance where a guy sweeps you off your feet and you just know. But one woman has a cautionary tale about taking that plunge with both feet first. Or in this case, with the upper arm first…

Cora Hayes took to her TikTok to recount the story of vacationing in Edinburgh, Scotland and having an “instant connection” with a guy she met there. The 22-year-old was backpacking across the UK on a trip from her home in Melbourne, Australia when she met Jack — and the two “hit it off” right away. They got along so well she took the plunge into ink! She recalled:

“We started talking about tattoos at the bar and one of his friends was joking and saying that Jack would never get one but he said he would. I said I’d get one too and it became a joke of the night that we’d get one the next day. The next day came round and we went to a tattoo parlor and got matching tattoos of a little lemon. There was no reason but we both agreed on the lemon and got the exact same tattoo at the same time together.”

Notice how she avoids saying “matching tattoos”? Probably because it didn’t end so well… At the time, though, after a four-day romance — and the tattoo thing, of course — she thought for sure this was something real. They kept in contact when she continued her travels and made special plans to get back together:

“I messaged him saying I had some spare time while traveling and that I could come back. He said, ‘Yeah, come back. I’d love to see you again’. We spent the next few days planning what we were going to do. We were going to drive up to the Highlands in Scotland. We both agreed that I’d come back. I booked flights and during this whole thing we were in constant communication. I sent him my flight details and made sure the days worked and everything. Throughout that whole time we were still messaging and things were going well.”

And then? He suddenly canceled. Just two days before she was set to fly out to see him! He said there were “family stuff” he had to focus on. That was before he settled on “ghosting” her entirely:

“It got to two days before I fly out and his messages started getting less frequent just randomly. No issue had happened. I sort of had an inkling. Then I got a message saying, ‘Hey, I’m really sorry, family things have come up, I can’t do this weekend. I hope you get home safe’. He knew I wasn’t going back to Australia for a month but he didn’t try to move the dates.”

And he really never spoke to her again?! Well, one more time… She says she now realizes he lied about there being family issues:

“I believe he made it up because he later apologized and said he felt I came on too strong and he didn’t want to get hurt because I live in Australia. Who would make up a lie instead of just being honest?”

Sorry, she “came on too strong”?? Bro, you were part of that! If you thought she was at a different intensity level than she was, you should have told her at the time! Instead you lead a girl on and let her buy freakin’ plane tickets?! What a coward!

At the time, she didn’t know what to do. She was “in panic mode” not knowing what was really going on with him. But she’s clearly the type of girl to take the leap of faith, and this effboy’s ghosting didn’t change that! She flew to Edinburgh anyway and did the tourist thing. She met other people and had a great time. In fact, she shared a room in a hostel with two other girls from Australia who were fantastic.

And when her new gal pals heard the story of the tattoo, they decided they’d get it done, too! Little lemons for all! And instead of having a matching tat with some dodgy jerk, something she’d have to look at with bitterness (or sourness we guess), now she has one with a couple BFFs!

“So now I can change the story. It was a very sweet ending. It’s very empowering. It’s kind of like a f**k you. For him, the tattoo’s still the same story but for me it’s changed to a story of friendship and girlhood. He’s never going to forget me.”

LOVE IT!!!

[Image via Cora Hayes/Instagram.]