3 Hot Topics And 1 EXCLUSIVE! | The Perez Hilton Show Love you! Watch above!! Enjoy! SHARE! Related Posts This Moment From Liam Payne’s Funeral Broke My Heart! Jessica Simpson’s Husband Did Her Dirty! And MORE! | The Perez Hilton Show Liam Payne’s Last Goodbye. Diddy Getting Unfair Treatment? Donald Trump And MORE! | The Perez Hilton Show Gypsy Rose Blanchard And Babydaddy Are OVER? Madonna Struggling! The Rock FLOPS! And More! | The Perez Hilton Show Super Litigious Prince Harry Goes To Court - Again! Jessica Simpson Has A New Man! Jax Taylor Is Lying? Matt Gaetz And More! | The Perez Hilton Show CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Nov 21, 2024 17:11pm PDT Share This Categories Daily Recap!