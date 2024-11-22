A Christmas Parlor! This is a MUST! @AChristmasParlor / @FlankerLV / @MandalayBay Related Posts Prince Harry Sets Up Major Christmas Event -- With No Mention Of Meghan Markle! Kourtney Kardashian Says She Injured Her Foot By Walking In Ballet Flats Too Much?! Travis Kelce's Mom Opens Up About Whether Or Not Taylor Swift Will Be At Thanksgiving! Let's Get Festive! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Nov 22, 2024 09:47am PDT Share This Categories Holidaze J.R. Hilton Mayte Hilton Mia Hilton Perezitos Perezmas PerezTV Personally Perez Sin City