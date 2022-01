A glorious day visiting Shoreline Village in Long Beach for the first time. Sooooo pretty there! We picked up a present for Momma Perez that made her jump! She loved it THAT MUCH! And we took the kids on a boat ride around the harbor! And there’s a mini mukbang too! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

CLICK HERE to pick yourself up some of our groundbreaking CBD gummies at MyTrue10.com

And CLICK HERE to watch more of Perez’s family videos!