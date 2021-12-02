Porn Star Reveals 'Really F**ked Up' Injuries She's Suffered Making Adult Films

Porn star Adriana Chechik is getting very, very real about the physically (and emotionally) damaging situations that go on all the time on adult film sets.

The performer opened up about her own personal experiences in the industry in a new podcast interview on The Plug Podcast this week, and some of her tales are jaw-dropping, to say the least.

Related: Prosecutors In Josh Duggar Child Porn Trial Reveal Disgusting New Details In Opener

Explaining to the show’s hosts how she suffered long-term injuries to her neck, spine, and brain stem (WTF?!) among other issues, Chechik compared porn unfavorably to pro wrestling for the amount of damage to the body

The 30-year-old adult film celeb and industry star said of her long-standing neck issues:

“I feel like it’s just like sexier wrestling. I have a really f**ked up neck now. I have a pinched nerve and my C6 and C7 [vertebrae in the spine] are out of place.”

Whoa…

Chechik also slipped a disc in her back at one point, revealing how the pain got so bad over time that she would typically sit in an ice bath after shooting her scenes in order to help her body recover. Again, not unlike professional wrestling and pro sports…

She also revealed the presence of another shocking and severe head injury, as well:

“My brain stem actually came out of pocket a little bit.”

Uhhhh WHAT?! Holy s**t… We’ve heard of people f**king their brains out, but we didn’t think it was a real concern!

At one point in her career, things got so bad, a doctor once begged her to take some time to rest her body. Explaining how she saw the doc ahead of her plan to partake in an orgy shoot, the brunette remembered how the physician strongly cautioned her to get out of the industry for a while:

“He was like, ‘can you please just wait one year for this? Can you let your body heal appropriately?’ And I was like, ‘no, I have to do it.’ He was like, ‘please, just treat yourself right!'”

Chechik didn’t divulge whether she actually went ahead with that particular romp or followed the doctor’s request.

Still, the story underlines the difficult balance performers have between working in an often ruthless industry and practicing self-care and good health.

Related: Testimony At Josh Duggar Child Porn Trial Alleges He Started Molesting Girls At Age 12

Adriana was brutally honest throughout the interview, saying she has “no plans” to give up porn despite all these injuries.

The good news now, at least, is that she has thousands of paying subscribers on her OnlyFans account, so theoretically it would seem she has the ability to be more discerning with what she shoots and with whom she works. We can only hope she doesn’t suffer any more injuries…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

Sound off with your take on these shocking revelations down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN/Avalon]