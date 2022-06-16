Oops! Andy Cohen Accidentally Revealed Kyle Richards' Breast Reduction On WWHL -- WATCH!

This is iconic!

Andy Cohen was so relaxed during Wednesday night’s Watch What Happens Live while celebrating the series’ 250th episode, that he accidentally revealed a MAJOR secret live on-air!

While chatting with guests Kyle Richards and Chloe Fineman, the host randomly interrupted the conversation to ask about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s gorgeous necklace. That then brought everyone’s attention to Kyle’s boobs — especially when Andy wondered:

“How’s the breast reduction working out?”

He said it so casually we almost thought we’d just missed the announcement — but it turns out he was doing the honor himself!

Kyle quickly clapped back:

“Oh thank you for letting everyone know, Andy. Thank you.”

OMG! Did he really just let that slip without permission?! Chloe literally fell back in her chair with laughter at the awkward situation while Andy freaked out, apologizing:

“Oh. Oh my God! I thought you’ve talked about it.”

Despite texting the Real Housewives producer often about the procedure, she’d “never” spoken about it to anyone else — well, except for Chloe who was told “in confidence” minutes before the show and she was able to keep her mouth shut about it!

Thankfully, the reveal didn’t ruin the mood. The Halloween Kills actress was actually willing to share some details about her breast reduction now that the whole world knew, explaining:

“Here’s the thing about me. You could tell me you murdered somebody and I swear to you, I would take it to my grave, but I can’t keep a secret about myself. I will tell you, I had a breast reduction. I never had implants!”

She went on to reveal that she had natural DD breasts that she was sick of, adding:

“I went in [to the doctors] and I said, ‘I want smaller boobs and I don’t ever want to wear a bra ever again in my life.’ And here I am.”

For now, it’s hard to tell the difference since they are still so “swollen” from the procedure that occurred three weeks ago. The 53-year-old then teased Andy:

“Thank you so much, I can’t wait to share more things with you tomorrow.”

LOLz! Now she knows who not to tell her secrets to!!

Watch the hilarious moment for yourself, starting at 1:42 (below):

HAH!

And that’s why live TV is so great! Can U believe Andy spilled that news?! Sound OFF (below)!

