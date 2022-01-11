Ayesha Curry Slams 'Open Relationship' Claims With Crystal-Clear Clapback!

Ayesha Curry is NOT about that swing lifestyle!

The wife of NBA star Stephen Curry took to Instagram late Monday morning to share her reactions to the basketball star’s new GQ spread. And while the 32-year-old wife and mother clearly was feeling Steph’s stunning look in the sexy photo shoot itself, she was decidedly less happy with one nasty troll in the comments section!

Related: Ayesha Curry Shares Her Secrets After Losing 35 Lbs. During COVID Quarantine

Writing “good gracious God almighty” in the caption section of her initial IG post, Ayesha didn’t leave any doubts as to whether she was vibing with her 33-year-old husband’s look.

But when a commenter referenced a persistent, anonymous allegation about the couple — that they supposedly have an open relationship — the cooking show host wasn’t going to let it slide!

The troll shared some very blunt thoughts about Ayesha, writing:

“But yet you still want an open relationship smh. If I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already.”

Jeez! That’s really nasty! Not just assuming their relationship is open but putting all the blame on her, like it’s some kind of transgression against Steph. Terrible.

And Ayesha thought so too, clapping back in the most perfect way:

“Don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

So that’s that! The wife has spoken!

What do U think of Ayesha’s quick clap back, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Eugene Powers/WENN]