Bad Bunny To Headline The Super Bowl Halftime Show!!! It’s official! Bad Bunny… Related Posts Taylor Swift Finally Talks Happy Gilmore 2 -- Was She The Bear Mauling Travis Kelce?! (And Did She Like It??) Did Taylor Swift Make A Secret Appearance In Happy Gilmore 2 Alongside Travis Kelce? Why Fans Think So... SHIRTLESS Travis Kelce Gets Covered In Honey By Bad Bunny In Happy Gilmore 2! Then Fed To A Bear?! Inside Kendall Jenner & Ex Bad Bunny's Met Gala Reunion -- As They Stayed At Same Hotel! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Sep 28, 2025 19:19pm PDT Share This Categories Bad Bunny Latinolicious Music Minute NFL YouTube Zportz