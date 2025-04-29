Whoa! Bella Hadid Bares All On NYC Streets In See-Through Shirt! LOOK!

Bella Hadid freed the nipple while out and about in New York City this week!

On Monday, the 28-year-old model stepped out of the Mercer Hotel in the Big Apple during the day and bared it all in a sheer, off-the-shoulder brown top, which she tucked into a pair of loose-fitting blue jeans with holes at her knees. She completed the look with a matching brown belt, sunglasses, bumps, jewelry, and an oversized leather jacket. And no, she didn’t have the coat on! Bella only held it in her hand as she walked on the streets of New York! The Yellowstone guest star also had nothing on underneath the see-through shirt, so her nipples were out for the world to see — and she completely owned it!

Related: Brooks Nader Accidentally Shows More Than She Intended In Red Carpet Wardrobe Malfunction!

In the pictures taken of her, Gigi Hadid’s sister appeared to have so much confidence, with a massive grin on her face. Ch-ch-check out the look (below):

Wow!!!

Bella, as always, looks so stunning here! What are your reactions to the daring ‘fit, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]