Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

OMG Bella Hadid! Aren't You Cold??? Bella Hadid Shocks Yellowstone Fans With Guest Appearance! Ew, Because The Show's Creator Cast Her As Girlfriend... Kendall & Kylie Jenner Match In Skimpy Outfits -- And Show Some Sisterly Love! Watch! Gigi Hadid Stuns At The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show! LOOK! Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Celebrate Daughter Khai's 4th Birthday By Revealing Her FULL Name! So Much For Leaving Hollywood! Bella Hadid Rocks Jaw-Dropping Sheer Nude Dress At Cannes -- LOOK!  Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, & More React To Hailey & Justin Bieber's Baby News!  Bella Hadid Isn't Just Leaving LA For Texas -- She's Also Quitting Modeling To Pursue THIS! Bella Hadid Left Hollywood For Her Cowboy Boyfriend! Bella Hadid Breaks Silence On Israel-Palestine Conflict After Sister Gigi Gets Death Threats Bella Hadid Dating An Actual Cowboy! Gigi Hadid & Family All Receiving Death Threats Over Support For Palestine Amid Israel War!

Bella Hadid

Whoa! Bella Hadid Bares All On NYC Streets In See-Through Shirt! LOOK!

Bella Hadid Bares All On NYC Streets In See-Through Shirt

Bella Hadid freed the nipple while out and about in New York City this week!

On Monday, the 28-year-old model stepped out of the Mercer Hotel in the Big Apple during the day and bared it all in a sheer, off-the-shoulder brown top, which she tucked into a pair of loose-fitting blue jeans with holes at her knees. She completed the look with a matching brown belt, sunglasses, bumps, jewelry, and an oversized leather jacket. And no, she didn’t have the coat on! Bella only held it in her hand as she walked on the streets of New York! The Yellowstone guest star also had nothing on underneath the see-through shirt, so her nipples were out for the world to see — and she completely owned it!

Related: Brooks Nader Accidentally Shows More Than She Intended In Red Carpet Wardrobe Malfunction!

In the pictures taken of her, Gigi Hadid’s sister appeared to have so much confidence, with a massive grin on her face. Ch-ch-check out the look (below):

Bella Hadid Bares All On NYC Streets In See-Through Shirt
(c) MEGA/WENN
Bella Hadid Bares All On NYC Streets In See-Through Shirt
(c) MEGA/WENN
Bella Hadid Bares All On NYC Streets In See-Through Shirt
(c) MEGA/WENN
Bella Hadid Bares All On NYC Streets In See-Through Shirt
(c) MEGA/WENN

Wow!!!

Bella, as always, looks so stunning here! What are your reactions to the daring ‘fit, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 29, 2025 10:30am PDT

Share This