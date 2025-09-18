Bella Hadid Ignites Fan Concern With Crying, Painful-Looking Selfies & Instagram Apology

Oh, no! Bella Hadid sent shockwaves through her fanbase after dropping a deeply vulnerable photo dump on Instagram, and it’s definitely not the glam we’re used to seeing from the supermodel.

The 28-year-old shared a carousel of photos on Wednesday that had followers scrambling to the comments with concern. While some of the pics showcased serene, scenic backdrops, others — raw, tear-streaked selfies — stopped us mid-scroll. Ugh.

Related: Bella Opens Up About Self Confidence Struggles & Baby Plans With Adan Banuelos!

In several snaps, Bella can be seen curled up in bed. She’s pale-faced, visibly emotional, and connected to a tangle of IV drips and wires. Snaps even show the model wearing an oxygen mask, cradling a pizza Squishmallow plushie, and laying in what appears to be a hospital bed or home care setup.

Fans were quick to notice Bella’s outfits vary from pic to pic. There was a a blue-and-white striped sweater in one of ’em, and a white tank top in another. So, that could mean this wasn’t just a one-off bad day, but a longer sitch unfolding over time. So scary! Also visible in one snap was a small cut just above her right eyebrow. No explanation was given, but it is likely her ongoing battle with Lyme disease. She was diagnosed in 2012 and has been fighting ever since.

After missing out on NYFW, she captioned the pics:

“I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys.”

Here’s the carousel itself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella ???? (@bellahadid)

Here are a few of the comments that went up before the post was limited to restrict new remarks from being added:

“Lyme warrior ” “We love you so much” “Take care and heal, the world is waiting for Miss Bella Hadid always. Stay strong” “Stay strong beautiful” “Feel better angel come back stronger”

We’re sending ALL the love and light to Bella.

[Image via Bella Hadid/Instagram]