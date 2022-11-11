Beyond King Tut - Just Opened In Los Angeles! This Is Beyond!! | Perez Hilton

We’ve been to so many immersive experiences, but we’d never been to one from National Geographic before! Beyond King Tut is done sooooo well! Incredible informative. Top-notch presentation. The visuals and space were exquisite! It was an educational but super good time! FUN for the whole family! And this is a traveling exhibit – so it may come to a city near U soon! Watch our tour for a sense of what to expect!

