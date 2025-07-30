Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Love Island LIES! Tom Brady And Sofia Vergara: On Or Not? Jennifer Lopez Is Back! Ethel Cain Drama! And: Meghan Markle Keeps Proving Her Haters Wrong! The Latest With Diddy! Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce: Justin Bieber Is Finally FREE! Doja Cat Talking Smack About Sabrina Carpenter! Harry Styles CAUGHT! Leave Taylor Swift Alone! Lorde Accused Of Being A Homewrecker! Cate Blanchett Sells Out! The New Golden Bachelor Is Upsetting Fans! AND: Meghan Markle Has Fans - And They’re Toxic! Kanye West’s Diddy Problem! Sabrina Carpenter SCANDAL! And More! | Perez Hilton Meghan Markle Keeps Winning! Kim Kardashian Is Not One Of Us! Housewives Scandal! And… Justin Bieber Freaks Out! Taylor Swift Is In Trouble! Jennifer Lopez’s Comeback! And MORE! Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Will Settle! Here's Why! | Perez Hilton Was I Wrong About Taylor Swift?! | Perez Hilton Taylor Swift: Tacky Or Not? MrBeast Under Attack - Again! Liam Payne Had Psychotic Break? And MORE! | The Perez Hilton Show! Luigi Mangione TERRORIST? Ariana Grande’s Puzzling Choice! Bhad Bhabie MAD! Spy Drones From China! And More! | The Perez Hilton Show Trans Teens Are To Blame For School Shootings? Dronegate! Timothee Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Over? And MORE! | The Perez Hilton Show

Daily Recap!

Blake Lively CANCELS! Plus, New Details On Katy Perry Being Romanced By Justin Trudeau! And:

Blake Lively CANCELS! Plus, New Details On Katy Perry Being Romanced By Justin Trudeau! And:

Watch above!

Enjoy!

SHARE!

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 29, 2025 17:06pm PDT

Share This