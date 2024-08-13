Blake Lively Ickiness! Olympics DRAMA! Fat Camp! Bennifer’s Back! Bravolebrity SCAMMING! And More! | Perez Hilton Perez is feeling better and on fire today!! Watch above! Enjoy! SHARE! Related Posts Katy Perry’s New Song - LIFETIMES Review! I’m Worried For Taylor Swift! Selena Gomez Is Such A Hypocrite! And MORE! | Perez Hilton Britney Spears Betrayed By Her Sons - Again! Cardi B Pregnant In A FIGHTING Mood! Ben Affleck’s Midlife Crisis! And MORE! | Perez Hilton Pray For Pete Davidson! Taylor Swift INSANITY! Poor Shawn Mendes! Simone Biles Under Attack! And MORE! | The Perez Hilton Show Justin Timberlake Vs The Police! Housewives Drama! Family Scare For Angelina Jolie! Olympics And MORE! | Perez Hilton CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Aug 12, 2024 17:23pm PDT Share This Categories Daily Recap! PerezTV YouTube