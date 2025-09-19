Blake Lively Taught Me This! | Perez Hilton

Got A Tip?

From @amber.r.dixon: Actress Blake Lively has withdrawn her subpoena of @perezhilton who she says colluded with actor Justin Baldoni to launch a smear campaign against her.

Nevada’s reporter shield law protects journalists from having to disclose their sources. When Hilton, a celebrity gossip columnist and Las Vegas resident, cited this as a reason he shouldn’t have to reveal his sources, Lively countered that Hilton “does not hold himself out as operating as an independent journalist…”
Hilton now has the ACLU of Nevada on his side and joins me on Nevada Week on @vegaspbs tonight at 7:30. This re-airs Sunday 9/21 at 5:30 pm and will be on YouTube too.

@lasvegasperez was also gracious enough to join me for Nevada Week In Person which airs Saturday 9/20 at 6:30 pm on #vegaspbs and will also be online.

