Blind Item! This Celeb Is Paying People To Pretend To Be Fans For A Paparazzi Moment! Home » Not So Blind Item » Blind Item! This Celeb Is Paying People To Pretend To Be Fans For A Paparazzi Moment! Leave your guesses in the comments section!!! This one is juicy! Via @this1swhy Related Posts Blind Item! Not So Blind Item: Druggie Pop Star?? Not So Blind Item: It's All A Gamble Not So Blind Item: Thirsty Thursdays CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jan 18, 2023 14:17pm PDT Share This Categories Not So Blind Item Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article