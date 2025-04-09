Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor's Son Cruz Diagnosed With Autism

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor‘s 3-year-old son Cruz has been diagnosed with autism.

In a candid cover story with People out on Wednesday, the Vanderpump Rules alum explained that in the first year and a half of their son’s life, he was quick to reach certain milestones — until suddenly that all stopped. She recalled:

“He crawled early, he walked early. He was talking, he was saying, ‘Mommy,’ ‘Daddy.’ He was saying ‘Hot Dog!’ from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. Then, as he got closer to 2, we started noticing that he was regressing in his speech. He stopped talking almost completely.”

The parents put the kiddo into speech and occupational therapy and their quest for answers was featured in the first season of The Valley. Just six months ago, they finally got some clarity.

Just days ahead of Cruz’s fourth birthday on April 12, Brittany shared with the mag that Cruz was diagnosed with autism and is mostly nonverbal now, though he will “sporadically say different words,” like “Mommy.” She continued:

“It can be difficult because I’ve never heard him say, ‘I love you,’ but he is so loving, and he shows me he loves me every single day. He is such a mommy’s boy.”

It was his developmental pediatrician who diagnosed him in the fall, before season two of The Valley finished filming (so we might see some of this play out onscreen when the show returns next Tuesday). While Brittany was “expecting” the diagnosis, hearing the words from the doc made it all more “real.” The 36-year-old expressed:

“Our life is going to look a little bit different, but I feel like I was meant to be his mom. He is my better half. He is my little partner in crime. He is everything to me, and even though he can’t talk, I know everything that he wants, everything that he needs. We’re just so synced, it’s incredible.”

Aw!

Before this interview, she’d only told her closest friends and family, she noted:

“I wrote this paragraph out and talked about his diagnosis, what it meant, what we’re working on and how I felt like I was meant for this.”

It sounds like she really is because she is determined to do everything she can to be the best momma she can be, she continued:

“Yes, it might be challenging at times, but I couldn’t imagine my life being different. It can be sad at times because you want them to live life to the fullest, and he does, he just does it in a different way. What I really want people to understand about autism is he sees the world so much more vibrant and amazing than any of us ever will. It doesn’t mean that he’s not going to be the smartest in his class. It doesn’t mean he is not going to work for NASA one day. There aren’t any limitations to what he can do.”

Amen!

The reality star is now prioritizing “early intervention,” she detailed:

“This is the time he’s building his brain. I’m just trying to do everything I possibly can to help him live the happiest life ever. I feel very blessed that I’m able to give him everything that he needs, and that’s why I want to help as many mothers as I can. I have learned so much over the past couple years.”

In her El Lay home, she has a new sensory room for her son plus a swing set and pool that he really enjoys. He also still does speech and occupational therapy multiple times a week and has a therapeutic companion who attends preschool with him to help with his social skills. Jax is also involved, but Brittany is taking the lead:

“I just make sure that he never misses a class, never misses a therapy session. If I have to work, I have the most amazing nanny in the entire world, she is literally my family. I don’t know what I would do without her. Sometimes Jax will take him. I want him to learn things as well, but the majority of the time, it’s me. And I feel like I need to be there, I need to be learning what’s going on, so that I can really work with him at home as well.”

The Bravo personality also praised Netflix‘s reality show Love on the Spectrum for giving her hope for the future:

“It is the sweetest show. They’re so positive, the way they look at life is just so full of joy and happiness, and if Cruz is anything like that I will be so happy. I hope he falls in love one day.”

That’s why representation is so important!

Along with caring for Cruz, Brittany also knows she needs to put herself first at times, which is something she’s working on, she acknowledged:

“It’s been hard to take care of myself, honestly. It is definitely hard for me to accept help. My friends are always like, ‘You need to have a little bit more time for yourself.’ I just feel like I need to be there 24/7. But that’s my new thing in 2025: I need to put myself first more. I need to focus on my health more. Going through this divorce and everything has really made me so much stronger. At the end of the day, everything I’m doing is because of my son.”

Me time is so important for all parents! Especially since she’s just getting through a messy divorce. The last thing she needs is to burn out from all the emotions! But no matter how challenging this new phase of motherhood may be for her at times, the When Reality Hits podcaster couldn’t be more proud of her son, who makes it all worth it, she gushed:

“I’m just so proud of everything about Cruz. He is just the love of my life. He’s learning and growing every single day. With everything I have going on, I always try to stay positive. It can be hard sometimes — I have my ups and downs — but I just feel like I can be proud of myself that I’m staying strong for my son.”

So sweet! She sounds like she’s doing an amazing job and he is so lucky to have her!

Hear lots more from Britt on this (below):

Reactions? Share them (below).

