We drove far into Orange County to attend the grand return of Winterfest OC! Sledding! Ice skating! Magical elves! Twinkly lights! Carnival rides! THE BEST time for the kiddos!!!! Want to join us? Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

CLICK HERE to watch more of Perez’s family videos!

And CLICK HERE to find out all the ways you can support us at hoo.be/PerezHilton