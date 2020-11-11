Can You Feel It?

We’re almost back to normal! And our podcast this week has SO MUCH celebrity drama and scandal! Plus some current events too – for crunch! We talk Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, Ariana Grande, Johnny Depp, Britney Spears, Larsa Pippen and the Kardashians, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Wentworth Miller, that Justin Bieber preacher sex scandal, Aaron Carter and so much MORE! CLICK HERE to listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker or hear it on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or directly at PerezPodcast.com
Nov 11, 2020 09:01am PDT
