Celebs Gone Wild!

Podcast time! Watch tomorrow on  our @PerezHilton YouTube or listen NOW! This week – Is Britney Spears‘ dog drama a bad look for her as she attempts to rid herself of her conservatorship? Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are a thing now!! All the craziness at Jeopardy! Lady GaGa‘s former dogwalker that was shot is broke, homeless and asking for money from the public. Sad Aaron Carter news. Carrie Underwood is seemingly an antimasker and people are losing their minds! Erika Jayne fears for her life! And MORE! CLICK HERE to listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker or hear it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the iHeart app or directly at PerezPodcast.com

Aug 23, 2021 17:00pm PDT

