Charli XCX Is Ready To Take Flight In Feathers At The 2025 Met Gala!

Charli XCX is en route to the 2025 Met Gala!

The 365 singer came to play at fashion’s biggest night this year wearing custom Ann Demeulemeester. She’s fitted from head-to-toe in elegant black feathers paired with a blazer, sheer wrap, and thigh-high boots. See (below):

There was no need for heavy makeup as Charli’s tailoring did all the talking!

Thoughts?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]