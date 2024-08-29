Quote Of The Day!

“To be on the right side of democracy, the right side of women’s rights, is hugely important to me. I’m happy to help to prevent democracy from failing forever. Did I think me talking about being a messy bitch and, like, partying and needing a Bic lighter and a pack of Marlboro Lights would end up on CNN? No. I’m not Bob Dylan, and I never pretended to be.”

– Charli XCX to New York Magazine on her tweet declaring Kamala Harris as “brat”

