Music is such an ageist profession – way more than acting – but Daddy Yankee remains ageless!

The iconic Puerto Rican singer transcends generations, continues to collaborate and release consistently great bops!

His latest, Don Don featuring Anuel AA & Kendo Kaponi, heavily samples Sisqo‘s late ’90s classic – The Thong Song – and is a blazer!!!

