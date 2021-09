El Alfa and Farruko‘ Curazao is RIDICULOUS – in every sense of the word!

It’s silly. It’s sublime!

It is SO FUN!

You hear the first time and you can’t help but get up and dance! What a beat! The production on this is killer!

Big energy! You put this on and it’s an instant party!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from El Alfa!

And CLICK HERE to check out more from Farruko!