Erik Menendez Hospitalized -- He May NEVER Go Back To Prison!!

Erik Menendez‘s days in prison might be behind him!

According to TMZ, the younger Menendez brother is currently in the hospital for what his lawyer Mark Geragos said was a “serious medical condition”. Sounds scary — but the outlet was able to confirm the convicted killer is in fair condition — despite a raging battle with kidney stones.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said on Friday Erik was taken from prison to be hospitalized for the painful condition. Of course, this means he’s currently not behind bars, and if Gavin Newsom comes through he may never go back. Like AT ALL.

Related: Menendez Brothers WIN! Judge Delivers Massive Resentencing Victory!

A source for the outlet said the Cali governor is reviewing Erik’s health and could possibly grant him a “prison furlough” — which, in case you don’t know, is a temporary release from prison. If the governor decides this is appropriate, there’s a chance it could be long enough for Erik to reach his parole hearing that’s coming up for him and his brother Lyle next month. If they’re granted parole, well… Erik just won’t go back behind bars!

Of course, this is all based off what Gov Newsom decides, but he has said in the past he’s pretty sympathetic to the Menendez Brothers getting clemency. So we’ll have to wait and see!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]