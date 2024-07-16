Father & Daughter Found Dead After Getting Lost On Hike In Utah National Park

A father and daughter decided to spend their day enjoying a hike through a national park, but what should have been a beautiful bonding activity turned into a struggle for survival… one neither would walk away from.

The Wisconsin father-daughter duo — whose identities are being kept private for now — were sadly stuck in a dangerous situation after going for a hike in Utah’s famous Canyonlands National Park. According to a press release, the National Park Service received an SOS text from someone at the Island in the Sky district of the park last Friday. An immediate rescue mission was launched, but it was sadly too late. The 52-year-old dad and 23-year-old daughter hadn’t survived:

“National Park Service rangers and Bureau of Land Management Moab District Helitack personnel responded and initiated a search operation. When they were located, the two individuals were already deceased.”

Heartbreaking.

According to the NPS, the pair were identified as Green Bay residents. It’s believed they were “hiking on the Syncline Trail” but after a few hours found they’d “gotten lost, and run out of water”. This was even more scarily dangerous because the temperatures that day had reached triple digits. Just one wrong turn meant hours longer in the head — and suddenly a little mistake turned fatal. The organization reported they’re still investigating the situation with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office. In a statement to People, they said there was no more information available at this time, but the father and daughter’s family have been notified about their deaths.

Such a sad situation — and a stark reminder about how important it is to stay hydrated in these hotter-than-ever summer temperatures. May they rest in peace.

