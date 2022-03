We took a laser to Perez’s face! And look at the improvement! A huge thank you to Dr. Saul Lahijani at BHIPS – Beverly Hills Institute of Plastic Surgery! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

See how our CBD can help you too! CLICK HERE to check out our gummies and muscle relief gels at MyTrue10.com

And CLICK HERE to check out more of Perez’s wellness videos!