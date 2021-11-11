From Hobbits To Giants: Exploring The Curiosities And Wonder Of Culver City! | Perez Hilton And Family

The best kinds of family fun days are the ones where dad has just as much of a great time as the kids! Today, we went adventuring in Culver City and we were invited in to the Hobbit House!!! Also known as the Lawrence and Martha Joseph Residence and Apartments, we were given a very special tour and history lesson! Such a special compound! Then, we headed off to the Hayden Tract neighborhood, home to some of the most stunning modern architecture ON THE PLANET! A visual feast! And then a tragicomic ending to our day!

