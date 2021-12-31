Grandma WILDS OUT In Las Vegas! Omicron, What? No COVID Worries For Her! WOW!!!! | Perez Hilton

Momma P and Perez got to spend some quality time today – just the two of then! SHE wanted to hit up the buffet at The Bellagio! And she wanted to go gambling afterwards! She’s super cautious in Los Angeles, but when in Las Vegas…. she goes hard! Thankfully, we are both fully vaxed AND boosted! And living our best lives! This video and day is special! Making memories count! Making laughter too! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

