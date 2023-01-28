Watch this fun outing and mukbang above!/hqdefault.jpg" /> Grandma Won't Leave Her House! Can I Convince My Mom To Go To The Latino Supermarket With Me And The Kids? | Perez Hilton - Perez Hilton
Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Watch this fun outing and mukbang above!/hqdefault.jpg" />

Latinolicious

Grandma Won't Leave Her House! Can I Convince My Mom To Go To The Latino Supermarket With Me And The Kids? | Perez Hilton

You can’t force someone to do what is best for them – but we are sure going to encourage! Not giving up on Momma Perez!  Getting her to leave her recliner and venture outside these days is challenging! We THOUGHT she would have fun joining the children and Perez at a Latino supermarket. Did she agree? You all know her! Maybe she will surprise us all! Either way, we and the kids are going and they each get to pick one special treat to share! Watch this fun outing and mukbang above!

Enjoy! SHARE!

CLICK HERE to find out all the ways you can support us at hoo.be/PerezHilton

and CLICK HERE to watch more of Perez’s family videos!

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jan 28, 2023 11:11am PDT

Share This