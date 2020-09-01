Guess The Celebrity Taking A Hot Bikini Selfie!

Who could this hawt momma be!?

This celeb put her abs front and center in this stunning mirror selfie she took during a getaway out of the states. Sure, she might have the body of one of her daughters, but this star is actually in her 50s!

She hails from Los Angeles, CA, but you wouldn’t know her as an actress. (Though she did appear a LONG time ago in a movie that you might love to watch at a certain time of year.)

This lovely lady is known for her lavish lifestyle, but she also likes to keep it real. Actually, you could say her paycheck kind of depends on that!

Figure out who it is yet? It’s…

Kyle Richards!

Ch-ch-check out her post (below) to see the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star glammed out on her vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico.

[Image via Kyle Richards/Instagram]